Bridgewater Associates LP Has $68.53 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,030 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.17% of Sysco worth $68,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Sysco by 529.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $58,630,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.35. 4,229,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.