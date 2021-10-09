Bridgewater Associates LP Has $85.97 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.20% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $85,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Truist increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,877.43.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $29.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,817.61. The company had a trading volume of 160,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,783. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,884.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,621.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

