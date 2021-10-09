Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,089 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $58,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $240.42. 817,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.43 and its 200 day moving average is $223.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.91 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.14.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.