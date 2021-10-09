Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $64,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 54,525 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $224,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 127,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.00. 14,283,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,192,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.