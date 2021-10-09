Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,075 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.09% of CVS Health worth $99,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 174,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 21,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $3,617,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 17.5% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,030. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.48. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

