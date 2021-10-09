Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,963 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.5% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Danaher worth $230,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

DHR stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $299.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.89. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

