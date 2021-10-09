Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,047 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 0.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.19% of Dollar General worth $97,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after buying an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.40. The stock had a trading volume of 918,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,390. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

