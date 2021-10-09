Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,025 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.20% of Kimberly-Clark worth $89,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.87. 1,038,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,279. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

