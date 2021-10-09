Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,769 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $267,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $212,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,536,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,585,158. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

