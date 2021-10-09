Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 116,764 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,764 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of Constellation Brands worth $78,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

NYSE:STZ traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.66. 1,667,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

