Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 1,764,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.37% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $120,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $84,976,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,990,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,116,746. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

