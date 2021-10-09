Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 18,097 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $42,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PPG Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,747 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in PPG Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.43.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.74. The stock had a trading volume of 976,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

