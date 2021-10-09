Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 323,117 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,117 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.4% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.18% of Target worth $216,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 19,628 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,692,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 570,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $137,990,000 after buying an additional 159,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

