Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,828 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $35,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.41. 2,119,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,492. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

