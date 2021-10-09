Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,974 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $44,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $617.02. The company had a trading volume of 213,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,462. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.02 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $666.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $605.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

