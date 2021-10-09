Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,039 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of Stryker worth $82,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.13.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.68. 666,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,556. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.19 and its 200-day moving average is $260.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.