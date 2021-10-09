Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 4,794 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Baidu worth $72,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 552,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,628,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $3,422,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 22,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 58,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $5.54 on Friday, hitting $162.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,950. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.07. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.11 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

