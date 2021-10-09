Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 89,408 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,408 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 3.10% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $171,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,532.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,003,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,189,674. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

