Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BHG opened at $7.19 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,252 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,652.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

