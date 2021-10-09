Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Holdings Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,907 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $156.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

