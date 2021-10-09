Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $492.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

