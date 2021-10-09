Brokerages Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $9.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $113.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

