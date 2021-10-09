Brokerages Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. Corning has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

