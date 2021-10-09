Brokerages Anticipate Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.12). Forte Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBRX shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

