Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post sales of $173.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.49 million to $174.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $153.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $689.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $683.39 million to $696.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $691.54 million, with estimates ranging from $690.07 million to $693.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after acquiring an additional 163,998 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 131.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 109,980.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.