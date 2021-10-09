Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report $60.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.70 million and the lowest is $58.30 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $57.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $241.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $246.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $230.73 million, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $234.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $922.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

