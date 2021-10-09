Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post -$0.85 EPS

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($2.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,303 shares of company stock worth $45,380,815. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $120.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.47.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.