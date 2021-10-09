Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post -$0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($2.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,303 shares of company stock worth $45,380,815. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $120.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.47.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

