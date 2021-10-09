Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to report $420,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the highest is $710,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $5.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 million to $7.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $56.96 million, with estimates ranging from $27.18 million to $71.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

