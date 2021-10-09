Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Logitech International posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.85. 559,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,751. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

