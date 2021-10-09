Brokerages Anticipate New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to report sales of $376.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $380.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $373.11 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $400.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NJR. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

NJR opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,842,000 after buying an additional 232,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,570,000 after purchasing an additional 294,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,836 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,611,000 after purchasing an additional 775,037 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

