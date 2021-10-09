Brokerages Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report sales of $71.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware reported sales of $62.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $281.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $281.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $311.05 million, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $312.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. Radware has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

