Brokerages Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million.

SBCF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.40. 126,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,154. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

