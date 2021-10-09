Brokerages Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings of $3.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22. Adobe posted earnings per share of $2.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $14.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $576.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $631.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.19. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

