Brokerages Expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will announce sales of $80.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $110.40 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $287.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.40 million to $347.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.22 million to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -78.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

