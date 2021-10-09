Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce $8.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $7.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $54.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.38 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,806,649. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $54.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

