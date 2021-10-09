Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Announce $1.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report earnings per share of $1.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.05. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $3.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of FBC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.06. 153,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,054,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,928,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 136,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 257,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.