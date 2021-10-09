Brokerages Expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto posted earnings of ($55.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galecto.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. Galecto has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Galecto by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Galecto by 118,463.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Galecto by 617.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Galecto during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto during the second quarter valued at $378,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.