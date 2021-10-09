Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.80. 2,363,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,095. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 108.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 31,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 662,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 161,205 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

