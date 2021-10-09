Brokerages Expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of HEPA opened at $1.48 on Friday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEPA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 521,734 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10,794.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 190.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 386,163 shares in the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

