Brokerages Expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will announce sales of $14.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.35 million and the highest is $14.82 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $33.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.38 million to $36.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $195.96 million, with estimates ranging from $188.27 million to $203.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyzon Motors.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HYZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $5.97 on Friday. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,113,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.