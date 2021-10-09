Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.35 Million

Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report sales of $37.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.10 million and the highest is $37.59 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $146.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $189.14 million, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $195.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $42.14 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,619 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 106,541.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 112.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 289,545 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

