Brokerages Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of NAT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $431.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.58. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $3,352,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

