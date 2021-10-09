Brokerages Expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Brokerages expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will report sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $30,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics reported sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONTX shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

