Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.82 Million

Equities analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to announce $258.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.00 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $297.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $84.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

