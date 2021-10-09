Brokerages Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

SCPH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.67. 17,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,849. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $182.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

