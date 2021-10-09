Brokerages Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC lifted its position in SFL by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SFL by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.