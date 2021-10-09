Brokerages Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $212.12.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

