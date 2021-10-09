Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 841.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BIP traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $56.27. 229,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,181. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

