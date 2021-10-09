Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) is ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,721 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable comprises approximately 5.0% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 1.81% of Brookfield Renewable worth $130,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of BEPC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.08. 1,672,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,210. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.