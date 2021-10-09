Brookline Capital Acquisition Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition in a report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biocept presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. Biocept has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Biocept had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biocept by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Biocept by 288.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 112,486 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

